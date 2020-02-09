Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $27.96 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.02257047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00115191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,561,847 coins and its circulating supply is 77,561,742 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

