Metlife (NYSE:MET) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Metlife (NYSE:MET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

MET traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

