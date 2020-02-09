Metronome One Day Volume Reaches $944,486.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00005433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. Metronome has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $944,486.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,712,057 coins and its circulating supply is 10,187,808 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

