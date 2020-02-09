MicroBitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,634.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

