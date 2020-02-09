Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,981 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

