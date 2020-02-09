Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.