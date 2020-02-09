Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,794,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 191,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

