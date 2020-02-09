Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Mimecast worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $52.92 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

