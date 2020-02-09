Mindexcoin Trading Down 22.6% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $147,932.00 and $1,461.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.