MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $2.19 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. MINDOL has a market cap of $373.10 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.