Minereum Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Minereum has a market cap of $93,947.00 and approximately $769.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,106,265 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.