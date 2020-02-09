Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $100,219.00 and $13.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

