MinexCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,058.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $326,888.00 and $54,058.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003249 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,538,715 coins and its circulating supply is 6,138,724 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

