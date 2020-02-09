MIR COIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1.78 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

