Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 415.71 ($5.47).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

LON:MAB traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 412.50 ($5.43). 1,784,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.84. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3462.3774391 EPS for the current year.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

