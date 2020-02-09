Mithril Hits One Day Volume of $3.31 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008945 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,717,171 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bithumb, LBank, HitBTC, DigiFinex, FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

