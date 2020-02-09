Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.