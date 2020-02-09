Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings per share of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. 371,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

