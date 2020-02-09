Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $57.78. 979,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

