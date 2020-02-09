MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.87 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00018563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fisco, Upbit and Zaif. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $123.14 million and $15.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,072.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.02241952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.04414611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00849407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00114752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00693595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, QBTC, Fisco, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Zaif and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.