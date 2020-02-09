Monarch Market Capitalization Hits $67,260.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Monarch has a total market cap of $67,260.00 and $92,867.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Monarch has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,753,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

