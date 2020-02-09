Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

