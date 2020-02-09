MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 2.1% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $990,160.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011173 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,010,576 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

