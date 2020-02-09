MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $2,033.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011305 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003539 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 181,960,068 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

