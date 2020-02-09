Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Achieves $4.80 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $345,840.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

