Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.45% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 133.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

MNR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,362. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.