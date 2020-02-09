Monolith Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $26,600.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

