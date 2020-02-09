MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will report sales of $12.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.61 million. MorphoSys posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $98.17 million to $242.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MorphoSys.

Svb Leerink restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

MOR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

