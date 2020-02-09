Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

