MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0019

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

