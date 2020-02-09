Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

