Multi-collateral DAI Hits Market Cap of $114.16 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $114.16 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 114,963,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,674,000 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

