Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

