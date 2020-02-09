Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 9,750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

