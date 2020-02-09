MustangCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,996.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $14,996.00 and $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

