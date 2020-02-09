MVL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $257,741.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, MVL has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $257,741.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology, CoinBene, IDEX and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.90 or 0.05812388 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00129794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039404 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003107 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology, UEX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

