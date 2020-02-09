Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 121,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,448,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.11. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.