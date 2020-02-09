MyWish Achieves Market Capitalization of $155,607.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $155,607.00 and $537.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

