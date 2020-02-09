NAGA (NGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.11 or 0.05821768 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00119823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

