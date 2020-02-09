Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,769.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, Bittylicious, Poloniex and YoBit. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.71 million and $1,769.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.04411213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00750542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

