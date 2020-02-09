Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $4,978.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,100.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.47 or 0.04450844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00759751 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Poloniex, YoBit, C-Patex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

