Nano Reaches One Day Volume of $6.27 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Nano has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $129.18 million and $6.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009591 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka, Coindeal and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,086.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.02252713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.04423779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00860223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00699175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Nanex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Coindeal, OKEx, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinEx, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Kucoin and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

