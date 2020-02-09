Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 38.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. The company had a trading volume of 959,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,916. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

