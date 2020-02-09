National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

