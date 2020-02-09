NativeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $157,573.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $157,573.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,680,027 coins.

The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin's official website is www.n8vcoin.io.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

