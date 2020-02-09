NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 17.5% This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $221,408.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004467 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005973 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,801,225 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

