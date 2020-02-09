NavCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $755,004.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $755,004.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,797,037 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

