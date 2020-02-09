Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $11.68 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00007522 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00025365 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,014,879 coins and its circulating supply is 15,411,657 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

