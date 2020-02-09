Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Hits $31.12 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005941 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and Neraex. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.79 or 0.05789226 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,355,875 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Huobi, Neraex, LBank, Gate.io, Binance and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

