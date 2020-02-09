Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $10.39. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $37,765.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00080563 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,109.75 or 1.00338515 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000463 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

